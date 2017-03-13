Air Astana says recent incidents accidental

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana management told journalists about the standards and procedures for maintenance, training of pilots and specificity of aviation events monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Commenting on the latest incidents with its aircrafts, senior manager for safety compliance maintenance and maintaining & continuing airworthiness of Air Astana, called them accidential.

"All three events were accidential. There were failures of aviation equipment. At the moment, not a single flight personnel mistake has been detected. We have identified faulty units on all aircrafts and conducted tests. Faulty units have been replaced. The aircraft was found to be safe and usable. The same with others", he said.

Air Astana's senior manager for aircraft maintenance Yaroslav Tolstov added that all three cases were caused by different reasons.

"In the third case there was a return to base - the aircraft was released in accordance with IER requirements. This aircraft can be operated. This defect is not the reason for the aircraft to be grounded" Mr. Tolstov said.

As to why the airline does not report on the reasons for the incidents, Makarenko noted that according to tcurrent legislation "Air Astana" can not publish such information in the media.

"None of the incidents are hidden, pilots report everything to our department. It is unclear where the message about the plane in Uralsk came from and how it got to the media. One should apply directly to "Air Astana" and we will provide a comprehensive response" he added.

On March 5, 2017, an aircraft that was en route from Almaty to Uralsk, also gave a distress signal. The crew decided to divert to Aktobe. A couple of days later, on March 7, Boeing 757-200 of Air Astana that was operating flight KC672 from Astana to Almaty, requested an emergency landing due to the failure of one of the engines.

On March 8, 2017, flight KC877 from Almaty to Atyrau had to return to Almaty International due to a navigation equipment failure. The А321 jet with 97 passengers and 10 crew members on board landed safely at 09.47 am.

During the meeting, the speakers reported that all aircraft are under constant technical control. Air Astana conducts maintenance in accordance with the maintenance program for each type of aircraft provided by manufacturers.