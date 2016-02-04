Air Astana signs codeshare agreement with Hong Kong Airlines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana has signed a codeshare agreement with Hong Kong Airlines, making it the Kazakh carrier's seventh codeshare partner. Air Astana customers now have the opportunity to book tickets of both airlines to reach Hong Kong Airlines' destinations in China, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam, the company's press service reports.

Air Astana operates services to Hong Kong twice weekly (Tuesdays and Fridays) with a Boeing 757 configured with 16 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats. The flight time from Almaty to Hong Kong is 5 hours 50 minutes. The service was launched in August 2012 and since then Air Astana has carried 74,000 passengers and 1,300 tons of cargo on the route.

Mr Ibrahim Canliel, Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales of Air Astana, said, "The codeshare agreement marks the strengthening of the link between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, a route established in 2012. We are pleased to offer Hong Kong Airlines and their customers an enhanced network to Kazakhstan and our beyond network in Central Asia, Russia and Europe. With the introduction of the visa free regime for passport holders of HKSAR and the start of services, we have seen an increasing number of visitors to Kazakhstan. With the start of the codeshare, we aim to enhance the reach to even more customers in Hong Kong Airlines' home market and their beyond network offering a convenient gateway along the Silk Road to the Heart of Eurasia".

Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines, said, "We are delighted to start our partnership with Air Astana to extend our network further to Almaty, the trading and cultural hub of Kazakhstan. This marks Hong Kong Airlines' another step to the Central Asia, and is also our first codeshare agreement in 2016. The two airlines have a lot in common, for example, both are young and committed to delivering quality products and service as Skytrax 4-Star airlines. I believe our passengers will enjoy the distinguished service provided by Air Astana."

Hong Kong SAR passport holders are able to travel visa fee to Kazakhstan, as are Kazakh citizens visiting Hong Kong.

Tickets under the codeshare agreement for travel period from today onwards can be purchased via travel agents or through the airlines' sales offices and call centres.