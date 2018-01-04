Air Astana takes delivery of first Airbus A321neo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, the award-winning Kazakh flag carrier, has taken delivery of the first A321neo at the Airbus facility in Hamburg, Germany. The aircraft is on an operating lease from Aercap, with the deal including two further A321neo and one A320neo aircraft for delivery planned in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The Air Astana A321neo is configured with 28 Business Class and 151 Economy class seats, all of which are equipped with personal IFE systems. The A321neo is powered by the latest generation Pratt & Whitney engines, which together with aerodynamic improvements, make it the quietest aircraft in its class and also delivers fuel consumption 15% lower than the previous model. The cabin features larger overhead-bin capacity and a new mood-lighting system with LED technology.



The aircraft will be operated on Air Astana's network of domestic and regional routes.



Air Astana currently operates 13 A320 aircraft and one A320neo, which was delivered in 2016. The carrier plans to increase the fleet of A320neo family aircraft to 17 by 2020.