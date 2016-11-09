Air Astana takes delivery of its first A320neo
Air Astana's A320neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and features a two class cabin layout, seating 16 passengers in business and 132 in economy.
"The A320 Family has proven to be a success in service with Air Astana over the past ten years, for its passenger appeal, low operating costs and reliability," said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "The A320neo Family offers significant improvements in all of these areas".
"We congratulate Air Astana on their first A320neo delivery. Becoming the first operator of the world's most advanced single-aisle aircraft in the CIS. The airline will not only benefit from the commonality with their existing A320 Family fleet but also from its unprecedented passenger comfort and fuel efficiency "said John Leahy Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers.