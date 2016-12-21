Air Astana tickets to become cheaper - Zhumangarin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Zhumangarin, Chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Competitiveness Protection of the National Economy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has commented on the decision made regarding Air Astana air carrier, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As you know, the recent investigation into pricing at Air Astana company elicited the fact of dynamic pricing, e.g. time-based pricing, when an airline changes ticket prices based on demand of its customers on specific days. Presently, Air Astana offers hefty discounts on days of departure and launched "Svoboda" (Freedom) tariff. The company assured that a 10% discount will be offered on the most expensive tickets next year. The pricing policy of the company is set to change one way or another. It is impossible to keep the market closed," said Zhumangarin answering the questions of MPs during the extended session of the Mazhilis' Committee for economic policy, innovative development and entrepreneurship.



According to Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan declared ‘the open-skies' principle ahead of the EXPO 2017 in Astana by opening its air space to air carriers.



"Now there are low-cost airlines, Pobeda now operates at the market. We also have Bek Air. The situation is quite positive. I think we look at the development of this segment optimistically," he added.