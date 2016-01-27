Air Astana to enter IPO market over next two years - P. Foster

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - National carrier Air Astana will enter the IPO market over the course of the next two years, President of Air Astana Peter Foster informed at the meeting with journalists.

"We are glad about the recent statement by the Government that the shares of Air Astana will be available in the IPO market in 18-24 months. We expect that it will have an effect in Kazakhstan and abroad. We think that it will give a positive impetus for development of the Kazakhstan's financial market and positively affect future development of the company," P. Foster noted.

Answering the question about the condition of the company's entering the IPO market P. Foster said: "It is too early to talk about the IPO conditions. There are a lot of talks now. The road map is being developed by Air Astana now. Speaking of the shares package, I can say it will depend on the demand and on the potential of the financial market".