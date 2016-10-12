Air Astana to give 30% discount to 2017 Universiade participants

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, Head of the Directorate of the 2017 Winter Universiade Nail Nurov and President of Air Astana Peter Foster signed a document making the air company official sponsor and general partner of the Universiade.

"We would like our guests to start exploring Kazakhstan when they board a plane. Air Astana will give a 30% discount to all athletes and employees of the Directorate on domestic flights. Air Astana will be the official carrier of Olympic flame," Nurov said.



In his words, the fire will be lit at the Nazarbayev University in Astana, in Almaty and all regions of Kazakhstan simultaneously.



Peter Foster, in turn, said that despite the fact Air Astana sustained a 2.5 billion tenge loss in the first half of 2016, it will invest into the Universiade.

"Life goes on and sponsoring such event as the universiade is important," he said.



The 2017 Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 through February 8. About 2,000 athletes from more than 55 countries of the world will participate and vie for 543 medals. 3,000 volunteers will be involved in the event. 30,000 local and foreign tourists are to visit Almaty during the Universiade. It will be broadcast in more than 100 countries.