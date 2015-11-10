Air Astana to launch direct flight between Almaty and Tehran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company will launch a direct flight between Almaty and Tehran in 2016, Vice President for Public Relations of Air Astana Bella Tormysheva informed.

"We plan to launch Almaty-Tehran and Astana-Ulan Bator flights in 2016" B. Tormysheva told.

As earlier reported, Air Astana launched direct flights between Astana and Seoul and Tbilisi this year already.

The punctuality of Air Astana flights in 2015 was at the level of 91.4%.