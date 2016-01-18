Air Astana to launch direct flights between Almaty and Tehran this summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 17, 2016, the protocol between Kazakhstan and Iran on launching by Air Astana Company direct flights between the two countries was signed in Tehran.

According to the document, Air Astana will launch direct flights between Tehran and Almaty since June 2016. The flights will be held three times a week, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Kazakhstani delegation headed by deputy head of the committee of civil aviation of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev and vice president of Air Astana Yerbol Ospanov held talks in the capital city of Iran on the issue of launching a direct flight between Tehran and Astana. Presently, Iranian Mahan Air Company conducts two flights a week between Tehran and Almaty.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Bagdad Amreyev noted that the protocol was the first document signed between Iran and any foreign state after suctions relief.