Air Astana to launch direct flights to Antalya

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national air carrier Air Astana will launch direct flights from the cities of Almaty and Astana to Turkish Antalya during the summer, the company said in a message, Trend reports.

The first flight from Almaty will be realized on May 20. The frequency of flights will be two times per week till May 31, four times per week since May 31, six times per week since June 13 and increase to seven times per week since June 30.

The first flight from Astana will be launched on May 31. The frequency of flights will be two times per week till June 10 and will increase to three times per week since June 10.

Air Astana has been operating since 2002, and today Its route network includes over 60 international and regional destinations.