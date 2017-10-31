Air Astana to relocate technical staff

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air Astana made a decision to relocate part of its technical staff to the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform reports.

Air Astana President and CEO Peter Foster announced the decision at the Tuesday press conference.



The new aviation technical center will be created in Astana by yearend. The Air Astana technical staff is expected to be relocated in early 2018. However, administration of the company will remain in Almaty city for the time being. At this point, relocating all employees will involve huge costs.