    Air Astana to start daily flights from Almaty to Tbilisi

    17:04, 11 April 2017
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana announced it would be boosting the number of flights to Tbilisi from June, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the airline's press-service.

    "Starting June 2, flights between Almaty and Tbilisi will be carried out daily, and the number of flights from Astana to Tbilisi will be increased to 4 times a week," the statement reads.

    According to Air Astana flights from Astana to Tbilisi will be carried out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Georgia Transport Business Diplomacy Top Story Tourism and Sport
