Air crash near Moscow: Three natives of Kazakhstan die

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Three natives of Kazakhstan died in a passenger plane crash near Moscow city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of them was Sergey Panchenko, a member of the Norilsk City Council and the Head of the City Development Agency. He was born on March 28, 1973, in Belyie Vody village of Chimkent Oblast (Now Aksukent of South Kazakhstan region).

In addition, natives of Kazakhstan 33-year-old Ilya Stavskiy and a woman, who was born in Kyzylorda region in 1988, were also among those killed in the air disaster.

As earlier reported, the An-148 passenger plane disappeared from the radar right after it took off from Domodedovo airport of Moscow. The plane was enroute to Orsk. There were 71 people on board. No one survived.