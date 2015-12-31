Air India plane forced to turn back after rat spotted on board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Air India plane flying to London has been forced to return to Mumbai after passengers spotted a rat on board, The Guardian reported.

Although the rat was not found, the pilot returned to Mumbai on Wednesday with passenger safety in mind. Passengers were later flown by a separate aircraft to London.

The original aircraft would be fumigated and checked before it is returned to service. Maintenance workers would have to ensure the rat did not damage equipment or chew any wires and the plane is certified to be rodent-free, an airline official said. Air India had two other mishaps the same day. A pilot aborted takeoff from a northern Indian city after a stray dog ran onto the runway as the plane was taxiing. An official at the airport in Amritsar said the pilot spotted the dog running onto the path of the front wheels of the plane. He applied the emergency brakes and returned the aircraft to its parking bay. All 171 passengers and crew later boarded the same plane which took off for London. In another incident, an Air India plane from Mumbai was hit by a catering van at Newark, New Jersey, airport in the US.

Photograph: Kevin Frayer/AP