Air India plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A plane belonging to Air India made an emergency landing at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Saturday at 07:30am, Kazinform reports.

As the airport's press service informs, a pilot of Boeing 777 flying en route Delhi-Chicago asked for emergency landing because of ill health of a passenger (woman).



"The woman accompanied by two relatives was taken to the Municipal Hospital No.2. She suffers from asthma," a press release reads.



341 passengers and 19 crew members were onboard the aircraft.



The plane departed from Astana to Chicago at 12:03pm.