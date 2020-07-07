  • kz
    Air New Zealand suspends inbound international flight bookings

    21:44, 07 July 2020
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM New Zealand’s government and flag carrier Air New Zealand announced Tuesday that they were temporarily suspending reservations for international flights on the airline to the country in order to manage the influx of returnees to quarantine facilities.

    «We are seeing rapid growth in the numbers of New Zealanders coming home as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in the rest of the world,» Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News
