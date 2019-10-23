AirAsia intends to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Asia's largest low-cost carrier AirAsia intends to open direct flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to the civil aviation committee.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development is actively working on opening new international routes and attracting new foreign airlines.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) held a meeting of the Kazakhstani delegation and the co-owner and founder of the AirAsia group of companies Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun and AirAsia Executive Director Benyamin Bin Ismail. The delegation of Kazakhstan consisted of representatives of the Civil Aviation Committee, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, airports of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Karaganda.

The parties discussed the possibility of opening AirAsia direct flights between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

In order to develop the Astana International Financial Center and the country's tourism potential, the Malaysian side was offered the opportunity to make 5th freedom flights through Kazakhstan to the world's largest financial centers. «Open sky» mode is introduced in the airports of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk and Semey.

In turn, Mr. Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun expressed interest in launching 5th freedom direct flights from the city of Almaty to Rome, Milan, Nice and New York.

A roundtable was also held with the Under Secretary for Aviation Mr. Mohamad Radzuan Bin Mazlan. The parties considered the issues of expanding air traffic by Malaysian airlines including AirAsia. The Malaysian aviation authorities expressed full support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to open new flights between the two countries.

AirAsia is a low-cost airline of Malaysia. It is the largest low-cost airline in Asia and the 13th in the world. It operates flights to 152 destinations in 22 countries across the world. The aircraft fleet consists of 265 aircraft. The main transit hub of the airline is Kuala Lumpur International Airport.