Airbus Group Vice President meets with top Kazakhstani official

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Airbus Gorup Vice President for CIS countries Silvere Delaunay, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting was held prior to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to France. At the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects with Airbus Group and outlined the key areas of further cooperation. Airbus Group is a multinational aerospace and defense corporation. In Kazakhstan, the group works on several projects, including Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering, and cooperates with Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.