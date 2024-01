Airfare may get cheaper in Kazakhstan next year - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Airline ticket prices may drop in Kazakhstan next year, Kazinform reports.

Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek revealed at the briefing after the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday that a drop in airline ticket prices may be expected next year.



According to Minister Kassymbek, airfare will get cheaper but only if Kazakhstani air carriers have enough kerosene-based fuel.



"We need 800,000 tons of kerosene per year. Three Kazakhstani refineries produce some 300,000 tons of kerosene annually. We have to buy kerosene in Russia," Kassymbek stressed.



In his words, Russian kerosene is 30-40% more expensive that the Kazakhstani one. But if Kazakhstani air carriers use locally produced kerosene, airfare will get cheaper.