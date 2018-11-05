  • kz
    Airline being set up as President's instruction to be named as FlyArystan

    22:18, 05 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The low-cost airline being established on the ground of the national carrier by the respective instruction of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be named as FlyArystan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Air Astana's media office, the new airline will become a division of Kazakhstan's national carrier. The establishment of a national low-cost airline is a strategic step toward the development of aviation and domestic tourism in Kazakhstan, the press service of Air Astana said.

    It is to be recalled that underlining the importance of the affordability of air travel services for people, the Head of State commissioned to set up a low-cost airline on the ground of Air Astana.

