  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Airlines could face losses of $113 billion globally

    21:50, 06 March 2020
    Photo: None
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The commercial air transport sector could face losses of up to $113 billion in the case of an extensive spread of the novel coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association warned in a report published Thursday, EFE reported.

    «The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent. In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,» Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO said in a statement.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!