AIX CSD becomes member of European Association of CSDs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange (AIX) anounces that the AIX CSD has become an Associate member of the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), the AIFC informs on its website.

ECSDA represents 40 national and international central securities depositories (CSDs) across 36 European countries. The association provides a forum for European CSDs to exchange views, elaborate best practices and take forward projects of mutual interest. It aims at promoting a constructive dialogue between the CSD community, European and global public authorities and other stakeholders aiming at contributing to an efficient and risk-averse infrastructure for Global and European financial markets.



Tim Bennett, Head of the Board of AIX CSD, commented: "AIX CSD is strongly committed to follow the international standards on post trade and to align its work with the best practices in this area. Membership of ECSDA is a clear statement we make to demonstrate this commitment. We recognize that only by following international standards we can provide investors with confidence in AIX clearing and settlement services. We keep building reliable infrastructure."



"We at AIX and AIX CSD are pleased to become an Associate member of ECSDA family and to participate in the work of ECSDA as a forum for dialogue and exchange of views on matters of mutual interest to European CSDs," Anna Kolesnichenko, AIX's Head of Clearing and Settlement, CEO of AIX CSD, says.



Anna Kulik, Secretary General of ECSDA, stated: "European CSDs attach particular importance to raising the overall level of safety and efficiency of the global financial network and the high quality of the cross-jurisdictional connections between financial markets. We are pleased to be able to respond positively to the AIX CSD demand to become a member."

Reference:

Astana International Exchange (AIX) was formed in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC. On the 14th November 2018, the first trading session on AIX has been launched by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. AIX's shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides AIXs trading platform.



AIFC was established on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 2015 President Nazarbayev approved the Constitutional Statute "On the Astana International Financial Centre" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to establish a leading international centre for financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in financial services, develop local capital markets, ensuring their integration with the international capital markets.