    AIX market update for Jan 3-11

    11:10, 16 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange (AIX) presents its market operational update for the first weeks of 2019 from 3 to 11 January, the press service of AIX informs.

    Turnover for the period was KZT 391,639,460 (278 trades in 77,019 ordinary shares) of JSC "NAC "Kazatomprom" (Kazatomprom). During the same period, there were 8 trades with global depository receipts of Kazatomprom with a turnover of US$ 72,421.40 (5,310 number of GDRs).

    Trading Update

    Security

    Nbr Trades from 3 to 11 January

    % Change over prior period (7 working days)

    Value traded from 3 to 11 January

    % Change over prior period (7 working days)

    Nbr Trades YTD

    Value Traded YTD

    KAP

    278

    -17.51%

    KZT 391,639,460

    24.89%

    278

    KZT 391,639,460

    KAP.Y

    8

    -20%

    USD 72,421.40

    4.24%

    8

    USD 72,421.40

    Market Update

    On 8 January 2019, bonds of “Atyrau Refinery” LLP were added to the AIX official list of securities in the private placements category.

    First Heartland Securities JSC and Fincraft Investments House JSC were licensed as trading members of AIX and participant of AIX CSD.

    Reference:

    AIX. Astana International Exchange (AIX) was formed in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, AIFC. On the 14th November 2018, the first trading session on AIX has been launched by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. AIX’s shareholders include AIFC, Goldman Sachs, Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides AIXs trading platform. www.aix.kz

    Tags:
    Economy Astana International Financial Centre
