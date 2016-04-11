Ajman Free Zone delegation to attend Karaganda Invest-2016 Forum
“In order to implement the memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between Karaganda Invest, administrator of Saryarka SEZ, and Ajman Free Zone signed June 24, 2014 in Karaganda, I have met with Director General of Ajman Free Zone Al Hashemi,” Kairat Lama Sharif wrote on his Facebook account.
“We have discussed the issues of participation of a business delegation of Ajman in the 4th International Investment Forum “Karaganda Invest-2016” scheduled for April 27. I have informed the Emirati side that the Forum will comprise three thematic panel sections: Subsurface Use and Energy: New Look at Traditional Sectors, Implementation of Agro-Industrial Potential of Karaganda Region and Karaganda region – New Horizons of Investments,” he added.