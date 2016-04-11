Ajman Free Zone delegation to attend Karaganda Invest-2016 Forum

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif left for Ajman where he met with Director General of the local Free Economic Zone Mahmood Khalil Al Hashemi.

“In order to implement the memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between Karaganda Invest, administrator of Saryarka SEZ, and Ajman Free Zone signed June 24, 2014 in Karaganda, I have met with Director General of Ajman Free Zone Al Hashemi,” Kairat Lama Sharif wrote on his Facebook account.

“We have discussed the issues of participation of a business delegation of Ajman in the 4th International Investment Forum “Karaganda Invest-2016” scheduled for April 27. I have informed the Emirati side that the Forum will comprise three thematic panel sections: Subsurface Use and Energy: New Look at Traditional Sectors, Implementation of Agro-Industrial Potential of Karaganda Region and Karaganda region – New Horizons of Investments,” he added.