Ak Zhol nominates 35 candidates for Majilis deputy seats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party has nominated its 35 members as candidates for the Majilis deputies. Leader of the Party Azat Peruashev said it today at the Party's XIII session in Astana.

“Speaking shortly on the qualitative composition of the List: it includes 35 people, 24 of which (or 64%) are the representatives of business, heads of enterprises and banks. 6 people or 17% are the representatives of national or technical intelligentsia and five more are the heads of party structures,” said Peruashev.

Among the candidates are Chairman of the Party Azat Peruashev, ex-deputies Nurlan Zhazylbekov, Ekaterina Nikitinskaya, Azamat Abildayev, Talgat Ergaliyev, Svetlana Kadraliyeva, Meruert Kazbekova etc.

The list was unanimously approved at the meeting. The participants approved also draft pre-election program of the Party.