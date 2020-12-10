Ak Zhol party candidates start election campaigning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Ak Zhol Democratic Party and candidate for deputy Azat Peruashev jointly with his colleagues visited the railway-car repair works in Nur-Sultan as part of his election canvassing, the party’s press service reports.

During the meeting those gathered debated what measures may help support business and preserve workplaces. In particular, the workers discussed an idea on tax exemption of enterprises working in free economic zones for 10 years, tax amnesty, etc.