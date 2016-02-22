Ak Zhol Party Chairman met with Virazh Holding staff

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairperson of Kazakhstan's Ak Zhol Democratic Party Azat Peruashev met with staff of Almaty-based Virazh Holding, Kazinform reports.

Peruashev visited the Holding’s dealership where he familiarized with the commercial vehicles assembled in Semey, such as MT3 tractors, Daewoo buses, Shacman trucks and others.

As the company’s Director General Vladimir Kotelnikov noted, the share of local content in production makes 30%, and the Holding employs 2,000 people now.

“The Holding is a production and service cluster, which assembles, sells and maintains the vehicles, used both by SMEs and large enterprises. At the dawn of its independence, Kazakhstan had not any car-making industry. This sector actively develops to date. We must provide our people with Kazakhstan-made goods, food stuffs and vehicles. Your enterprise greatly contributes to this policy,” Peruashev said.

He stressed that if the nation gives Ak Zhol Party a vote of confidence at the forthcoming elections, it will continue protecting and supporting domestic entrepreneurs.