Ak Zhol Party holds Doors Open Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol holds the Doors Open Day for the citizens of Kazakhstan.

"This is a campaign we hold on a regular basis every Friday. Most of the people who come to us are from rural areas, we solve 60-70% of their problems. We are receiving people all day long," former deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the fifth convocation representing Ak Zhol Party Nurlan Zhazylbekov told.

According to him, people coming to Ak Zhol Party are asking mainly for help regarding housing issues, refinancing of housing mortgages and other social issues.