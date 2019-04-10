Ak Zhol Party Leader shares his view on snap presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, leader of Ak Zhol Democratic Party Azat Peruashev expressed his view regarding the early presidential election scheduled for June 9 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On Tuesday, President Kassym Jomart Tokayev guaranteed that the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held in a fair and transparent way. We believe in it. The Central Election Commission will acquaint us with the conditions of the oncoming election, the term of registration of candidates. After then we will build the schedule of our work," said Peruashev in an interview with mass media.



‘I do not see any haste in the early presidential election,' he noted.