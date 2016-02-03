Ak Zhol Party to join snap parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party has decided to join the elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and all regional and local maslikhats, Kazinform learnt from Leader of the Party Azat Peruashev who said it at the Party's XIII session in Astana today.

“As is known, at the suggestion of all the factions of the Majilis of the 5th convocation, the Head of State approved the initiative to hold snap election of deputies to the Majilis and to all regional and local maslikhats on March 20, 2016. Noteworthy to say that this decision was backed both at the sitting of the faction and by the presidium of the Party, which took a decision to back the early elections,” said Peruashev.

He reminded that the negative processes taking place today in global economy, in turn, negatively impact Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development. “In is notorious that the sources of these processes are not in Kazakhstan, but in global malfunctioning of the world’s monetary system and critical disproportions in economies of various countries. Unfortunately, as the current situation shows this turbulence has not been overcome yet, but it gains a new quality and moves to a new level,”Ak Zhol Leader noted.

Peruashev cited as an example the situation with national currencies falling in many oil-dependent countries (Kuwait, Norway, Australia, SAR, Russia, Brazil, Venezuela, Algeria, Nigeria, Azerbaijan) as well as in producer-countries (China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Thailand, Turkey and Eurozone). Besides, according to him, the largest stock exchanges of Asia, Europe and the U.S. systematically undergo fluctuations, which led to multibillion losses among security holders and reduction of investment activities around the world. “Of course, we are not going to act as the global rescuers and moreover hide our problems under the global ones. Namely now we must focus on the threats and challenges which can be harmful for national interests of Kazakhstan,” added he.

“Our Party has no right to stay aside and be just an observer. Our direct duty is to use all our intellectual and political resources for the development and implementation of the urgent measures on overcoming the influence of the global crisis on our economy and business. We need to protect our national interests. We need to protect our enterprises from turnover reduction and staff redundancy as well as to prevent job losses, income reduction and poverty increase. Business needs our support to date,” stressed Peruashev.

The members of the Party unanimously backed the decision of the Party to join March 20 Parliamentary Elections.