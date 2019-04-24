Ak Zhol Party to name candidate for 2019 Presidential Election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Democratic Party will hold its XV Congress on Wednesday.

As per the Party Charter, the Congress will take a decision about joining the 2019 Presidential Election and will nominate its candidate.



On April 13, the Central Council of the Party held a plenary meeting during which it discussed the Party's participation in the oncoming extraordinary election.



Earlier, all regional branches of the Party held conferences during which delegates for the Congress were chosen.



Recall that the snap presidential election will be held in Kazakhstan June 9.