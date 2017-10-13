Akan Satayev's Alone to make world premiere in S Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh film director Akan Satayev is taking part in the 22nd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, his new film will be making its world premiere within the framework of the BIFF festival today.

One of the most significant film festivals in Asia, the Busan International Film Festival, is held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea since 1996. BIFF's focuses mainly on introducing new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.



This year, 298 films from 75 countries will be screened within the framework of the Festival. Akan Satayev's Alone is featured in the "Window on Asian Cinema" section along with another 56 films from Qatar, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan.



Alone tells the story of a young woman and her child who are the only residents of a big city. But their world changes drastically when they notice signs of another inhabitant living in this strange city.

The film was shot in Almaty from November to December 2016.

