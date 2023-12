NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakhstani film director Akan Satayev is appointed as the President of KazakhFilm JSC, the Culture and Sport Ministry’s press service reports.

Akan Satayev was born on December 23, 1971 in Karaganda. He is the well-known Kazakhstani film director and producer, founder of SataiFilm Film Studio. Graduated from Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.