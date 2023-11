ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The men's mass start, 17.5 kilometers long race, took place in Canada's Montreal within the framework of the Canada Tour today, Sports.kz informs.

Norwegian Emil Iversen won the race, another Norwegian Petter Northug Jr. was second and Russian Sergei Ustygov finished third.

Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished 14th, and he occupies the same position in the overall standings.