Akhmetbekov's campaign office reps visit Astana Electrical Engineering plant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the campaign office of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov have paid a visit to Astana Electrical Engineering Plant LLP today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan.

During the visit workers of the plant were familiarized with Akhmetbekov's election program and got a chance to ask questions.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign of the 2019 presidential election kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered seven candidates for the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.