Akhmetzhan Yessimov appointed CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akhmetzhan Yessimov was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Prime Minister‘s website .

By the instruction of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Head of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov introduced the new CEO, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, to the employees of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna Joint Stock Company.



The Prime Minister highlighted Mr. Yessimov's contribution to the country and underlined his high professionalism and responsibility in accomplishing the most challenging national tasks.

Over a short period of time, Akhmetzhan Yessimov properly organized the activities for preparation and successful hosting of the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition.

"The Fund faces very important tasks set by the Head of State, including the further implementation of the transformation program," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The Prime Minister wished achievements to the new Chairman of the Management Board and the staff of the Fund, stressing the need to step up efforts in the furtherance of the goals and tasks specified by the President.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov was born in Almaty region on 15th December 1950.

He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1974) with a degree in "Mechanization of Agricultural Production Processes", as well as the Sociopolitical Faculty of the Russian Academy of Social Sciences (1991) with a degree in "Theory of Sociopolitical Relations". In 1999, Akhmetzhan Yessimov became a Doctor of Economics.

In 1990, appointed the First Deputy Chairman of Agriculture Committee of Kazakh SSR.

Since 1992: Head of Almaty Region Administration.

Since 1994: Vice Prime Minister, Secretary of State, First Vice Prime Minister - Chairman of the Republic of Kazakhstan State Committee for Investments, Head of the Executive Office of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since 1998, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of the Netherlands and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. He was in charge of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the EU and NATO.

Since May 2001, he worked as Minister of Agriculture and Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On January 19, 2006, Akhmetzhan Yessimov was appointed Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On April 4, 2008, he became the Mayor of Almaty.

On October 16, 2008, Yessimov was elected Chairman of the city branch office of the Nur Otan Party.

On August 9, 2015, by order of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was appointed Chairman of Board of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company.