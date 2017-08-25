Akhmetzhan Yessimov compares Nur Alem to Eiffel Tower

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov compared the Nur Alem sphere to the Eiffel Tower, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to journalists today, Mr. Yessimov urged people to, first of all, try to visit international pavilions, stressing that they will only be open until September 10.



The CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" noted that last week President Nazarbayev approved the plan for the use of EXPO facilities after the exhibition, in accordance with which some of them will be kept as the legacy.

"Among them, of course, is the most important one, our pavilion Nur Alem, which as of yesterday was visited by more than one million people. Which is a very good number. For comparison, about 7 million people visit the Eiffel Tower annually. And, in my opinion, we already have a good tourist site that will be popular in the future," he said.

As it was reported, earlier today Astana EXPO-2017 welcomed its three-millionth visitor.