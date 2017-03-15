Akim Akhmetov criticizes hospitals for not providing full service on weekends

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM According to akim of East Kazakhstan region, some doctors seem to forget about the Hippocratic Oath and believe that people do not get sick during holidays and weekends.

Medical institutions in the region are closed for public on holidays. Moreover they do not even provide procedures necessary after surgeries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In early January, I met with the chief physician of one of the hospitals which for five days after the New Year did not provide certain procedures due to long holidays. According to him it is rest - nurses and doctors should rest. But he did not answer another question: do illnesses have breaks on holidays?", said Mr. Akhmetov.

The head of the region said that recently he again visited several medical institutions, where the whole staff was had days off, except for a duty doctor: "On March 8, I visited the rehabilitation center where people are treated after complicated surgeries. And there was not a single medical worker, except for the doctor on duty! When there are patients who underwent surgeries, for whom we purchased complex and very important equipment from South Korea! And it was all locked!".

In his opinion, work in medical institutions must be properly organized so as to ensure constitutional rights of citizens for both health protection and labor protection. It is chief's duty to organize working process.

Mr. Akhmetov noted that in general terms he supports the work being carried out by the Health Department on training and retraining medical personnel, as well as the forthcoming comprehensive assessment of medical personnel. But at the same time cannot accept the "growing tendency of indifference in healthcare".

"Why are our infant mortality is the highest in the country? Why do we have the highest oncological morbidity?" Why do our doctors have "parasitic" attitudes towards people? The state invests a lot of money in healthcare - the healthcare budget is about 60 billion tenge. Moral responsibility of chief physicians of medical institutions is crucial in this respect", said the head of the region.

Danial Akhmetov ordered his subordinates to find out the reasons why hospitals do not provide full service during weekends, and to inspect all medical institutions during the upcoming long Nauryz holidays.

In addition, he said that regional administration plans to conduct special assessment of chief physicians to identify their professional level.