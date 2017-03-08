Akim of Astana wishes women a happy International Women’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim of Astana Asset Issekeshev through his Facebook page extend his warmest greetings to women on International Women's Day, according to the city's official website.

"Dear Ladies!

From the bottom of my heart accept my greetings on the International Women's Day!

This spring day is a remarkable reason to once again express our love and gratitude and extend our warmest and most tender words to you. As it is you - beautiful and kind, talented and hard-working who are the hearts of our families and strong support for us - men.

Thanks to our President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan supports gender policy, maternal and child health. And more and more women achieve considerable.

Dear Ladies, allow me to express my sincere gratitude for your enormous contribution to the socioeconomic and cultural development of our city, for your wisdom, dedication, diligence, patience, beauty and tenderness.

On this day, I want to wish you happiness, prosperity, love, harmony in your families, professional success, fulfillment of all your dearest wishes, and, of course, spring mood and radiant smiles!", the post reads.