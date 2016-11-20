Akim of Auezov district reports on socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2016 - Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today, at a press conference, Akim of Auezov district of Almaty city Altay Rakhimbetov told about the work conducted under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of 5 Institutional Reforms and the results of the district's socio-economic development in 9 months of 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Rakhimbetov, Auezov district is the most densely populated districts of the city with 283,000 people living on 23sq km of territory.

Services and trade are the main areas of the district's economic development.

Since the year beginning, the volume of retail turnover has reached 191.9bln tenge.

In January-September 2016, the district has commissioned new service facilities which enabled to employ 2,480 people. There are 19 industrial enterprises in the district whose industrial output since January made 54bln tenge or 12.5% of the citywide volume.

"The administration of the district pays special attention to the improvement of investment climate that is proved by the amount of tax revenues paid to the budget. In 9 months of 2016, tax revenues reached 50bln tenge and the pace of growth made 116%," he said.

"Since 2015, we have been applying new approaches to landscaping streets, boulevards and squares in the city as per the recommendations of Danish architect Jan Gehl. The Altynsarin Avenue and Momyshuly Street have already been reconstructed," he added.

In his words, 2,486 people have been registered by the Municipal Employment Centre since January . 1,514 of them were employed under the Employment Road Map 2020 programme and 285 people were employed under the programme of territories development.

57 healthcare facilities (12 public, 45 private) are functioning in the Auezov district to date. As the akim noted, development of private medicine is reflected in the 81st step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.