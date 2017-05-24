Akishev announced who invested UNPF's USD250mln in Azerbaijani bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev explained the situation with the investment of the UNPF reserves in Azerbaijani bank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The problems of the Azerbaijani bank began in 2015. The National Bank requested Azerbaijani side to return the invested funds, but neither the government of the country nor the bank agreed to pay the sum in advance. The details of the deal are debatable. We are going to submit the case to the law-enforcement structures," said Akishev.

In his words, USD250mln were invested in October 2014 in the Azerbaijani bank in total.

"This decision was made by those who worked at the National Bank at that time," he added.