Akmola region akim inspects park construction in Kokshetau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Akmola region familiarized with the course of major repairs of two sections of the road along Tashenov Street in Kokshetau, the press service of the regional administration reports.

Akim visited the city's park that is currently under reconstruction. According to the project, the park's territory by the end of next year should become a modern recreation place with a ski-track, play, and sports zones. Already this year the contractor intends to complete the sports and recreation complex.

Akim Murzalin also inspected the construction of an extension to the secondary school No.18 and instructed to finish the works on time.