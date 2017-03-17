Akmola region allocates 225mln tenge for work with youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola region has allocated more than 225mln tenge for organization of the work with the youth, according to Chief of the Youth Affairs Department Rinat Gallyamov, who said it at a briefing in the office of the Regional Communications Service.

According to him, the region takes conscious efforts to employ the young people. Thus, under “With Diploma to Village” programme, in 2017, 59.3mln tenge is envisaged for payment of relocation grants and budget loans to the amount of more than 1bln tenge.

“Presently, the region implements a project on development of youth labour teams’ activity. For this purpose, the regional budget has received over 48mln tenge from the national transfers,” Rinat Gallyamov said.