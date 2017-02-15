Akmola region governor names 3 deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin named three deputies after their candidatures had been approved by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

Governor Kulagin promoted one of his deputies - Dauren Adilbekov to the post of the first deputy governor. Born in 1956, Mr. Adilbekov is a graduate of the Novosibirsk Electric and Technical Institute and is the Doctor of Sciences (Economy).



Mr. Adilbekov was the first deputy akim of Kokshetau region, head of the North Kazakhstan regional economy department and akim (mayor) of Kokshetau city prior to joining the Akmola regional administration.



Yegor Kappel and Zhanbolat Smailov were appointed as deputy governors of Akmola region.



Mr. Kappel held various posts at the Akmola regional administration - he was akim of Arshalynskiy district in 1995-2004 and akim of Yereimentauskiy district until August 2007. He was deputy of the Majilis of the 4th and 5th convocation. Since September 2016 he has served as advisor to the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation.



Smailov's latest post was the Chairman of the Board of group of companies "Kalkaman-Astyk". Prior to that he worked as akim of the town of Stepnogorsk in 2005-2008, first deputy akim of North Kazakhstan region in 2008-2010 and Vice Minister for Emergency Situations in 2010-2014.