Akmola region rescue groups deployed to North Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akmola Emergency Department rescue groups were deployed to North Kazakhstan to help in case of deterioration of freshet situation, Kazinform reports.

Akmola Emergency Department press-service informed that Chairman of Emergency Situations Committee Vladimir Bekker decided to forward rescue groups to North Kazakhstan on April 11 for prompt response to possible implications and carrying out rescue works as they anticipate high-water situation in North Kazakhstan.

The Akmola Department set up and forwarded a response team consisting of 18 special machinery units and 46 members of the Firefighting and Rescue Service and the Operational Rescue Squad.

The rescuers are mainly aimed at prompt response to possible freshet, minimizing losses from natural emergencies and rendering well-timed help to people who are in emergency situations.