Akmola region’s 2017-2019 budget specified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular 9th session of Akmola region's maslikhat of the 6th convocation discussed today more than 30 issues. Governor of the region M.Murzalin participated in the meeting.

The deputies approved the documents specifying the regional budget for 2017-2019. Thus, the released resources will be spent on timely preparation for the new heating period.

The new budget envisages also funds for implementation of investment projects on reconstruction and construction of social facilities, housing construction, engineering infrastructure and for elaboration of design estimation paperwork of some projects.

Special attention is given also to the development of social sector and law-enforcement structures in ensuring public order. The released resources will be spent on repair works and financing technical infrastructure in these spheres.

The head of the region thanked the deputies for the vote of confidence and noted that constructive decisions were taken today on each problem.

“At a recent meeting with the region’s core group, the Head of State assigned a number of tasks to us. These are namely development of agriculture, tourism, small and medium businesses. The region has a great potential, which will allow us jointly performing all the tasks of the President which are aimed at improving the people’s well-being,” said M.Murzalin.