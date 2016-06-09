Akmola region’s Governor, Slovak Ambassador met in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin met with Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Peter Juza.

As the press service of the regional administration told Kazinform, S.Kulagin informed the Slovak Diplomat of Akmola region’s agricultural potential. According to him, the region has 5 mln hectares of cropping areas, over 4 mln of which have already been planted with cereals and grain legumes. The region’s foreign trade turnover with Slovakia in 2015 made $287,700 that is 1.7 times less compared to 2014.

“In this view, we are ready for expanding cooperation. Akmola region has a huge potential for attraction of investments and development of economy. We are ready to consider any ideas and create more favorable conditions for foreign investors,” added the Governor.

In turn, Peter Juza thanked S.Kulagin for warm welcome and noted that his country was ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan in various fields of economy. He emphasized that Slovakia was keen on developing collaboration both in agriculture and other sectors of economy. The Diplomat expressed interest in development of education and tourism in the region.

Upon completion of the meeting, S.Kulagin thanked the Ambassador for the visit and noted that Akmola region had always been open for mutually beneficial cooperation.