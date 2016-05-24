Akmola region’s poultry farm to produce 60 t of goose meat annually

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A poultry farm with the capacity of 60 tons of goose meat per year is under construction in the village of Shortandy, Akmola region.

During his visit to Shortandy district governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has met with head of LLP "Belaya Liliya" Diyar Mahpirov. Mr. Mahpirov reported that the cost of the project is 73.9 million tenge. The poultry farm is being constructed under "Business Roadmap-2020".

According to Mahpirov, the construction of the farm started in the fourth quarter of 2015. The enterprise is planned to be commissioned in July 2016.