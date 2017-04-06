Akmola region's White Marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The traditional ski marathon dedicated to silver medalist of the XV Winter Olympic Games Vladimir Sakhnov was held in Sandyktau district of Akmola region, the Office of Internal Policy of Akmola region reports.

The marathon is growing in popularity every year, and this year the number of participants broke all records with 400 athletes of different ages from Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Pavlodar region.



