    Akmola region: tanker truck left road, driver killed

    13:38, 12 March 2016
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident has taken place in Akmola region.

    The road accident occurred near the village of Novomarkovka on "Astana-Yereymentau- Shіdertі" highway. The tanker truck was heading from Pavlodar to Petropavlovsk.

    According to preliminary data, a man, born in 1963, was under the wheels of a tank vehicle Mercedes Benz. The driver lost steering control. The car went off the road and overturned.

    As a result the driver was killed, a passenger of the vehicle was injured.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Akmola region Accidents
