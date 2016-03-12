Akmola region: tanker truck left road, driver killed

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident has taken place in Akmola region.

The road accident occurred near the village of Novomarkovka on "Astana-Yereymentau- Shіdertі" highway. The tanker truck was heading from Pavlodar to Petropavlovsk.

According to preliminary data, a man, born in 1963, was under the wheels of a tank vehicle Mercedes Benz. The driver lost steering control. The car went off the road and overturned.

As a result the driver was killed, a passenger of the vehicle was injured.